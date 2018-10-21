Are you MacTuff enough for the Strathcarron Hospice challenge?

Strathcarron Hospice has teamed up with MacTuff – billed as “Scotland’s toughest obstacle course race”- and is challenging its supporters to have a go.

MacTuff is a test over seven, 15 or 22 kilometres of “challenging terrain”, with mud, water and obstacles designed to test physical strength and determination.

The race is on Sunday, January 6 at Knockhill, Fife, and is for ”anyone who has ever wanted to challenge themselves”.

Alex Potter, organiser of MacTuff, said: “We are extremely proud to be teaming up with Strathcarron Hospice, which holds a special place in our hearts.

“Four years ago when we first thought about MacTuff it was apparent that it was going to be a tough journey.

“One day in the gym training with good friends, Jim Hardie handed us money to help us get off the ground and make MacTuff happen.

“He was the only person who believed we could do it and invested his own money as a token of his belief.

“Since then, Jim was diagnosed with cancer.

“He was cared for by the nurses and staff at Strathcarron Hospice before he eventually lost his battle and passed away on October 1.”

He added: “MacTuff would not have been MacTuff if it hadn’t been for Jim’s confidence in us.

“The link between MacTuff and Strathcarron Hospice has more synergy than just fundraising.

“We want to help the Hospice raise money and to say thank you.”

Claire Macdonald, fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the organisers of MacTuff for choosing to support Strathcarron Hospice.

“The race is a fantastic challenge for all those looking to test themselves and we are delighted to offer our supporters 15 per cent off the cost of entry when they register for the Hospice.

“All we ask is that our supporters aim to raise £182 – enough to pay for one person to attend Day Care at the Hospice for one day.

“The funds raised will enable us continue to provide expert end of life care, love and support to all those in our local communities who need us.”

To find out more or register in support of Strathcarron Hospice, visit www.strathcarronhospice.net or phone 01324 826222.