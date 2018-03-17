Are we in for a dose of mini-Beast?

A Met Office yellow warning has just gone live for tonight and tomorrow morning, with the possibility of both snow and ice.

For tonight the forecast for Central is “snow showers turn more frequent near the coast this evening, then extending well inland overnight.

“A cold night with strong easterly winds and a risk of ice. Minimum temperature -2 degrees C”.

Snow showers will turn heavier overnight and into Sunday morning.

Tomorrow will start cloudy, with more sleet and snow showers gradually dying out in the afternoon and sunshine breaking through. Maximum temperature 3 degrees C

Icy patches will form on untreated surfaces, pavements and cycle paths.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train.