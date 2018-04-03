Application scheme opens for Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme

Applications can now be made to a Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme.

The initiative provides participants with financial support, access to a learning course with the School for Social Entrepreneurs and a dedicated mentor from Lloyds Banking Group.

Bank bosses are looking for applications from Falkirk district residents who are keen to start up or develop a business which creates a positive community impact.

The programme provides entrepreneurs with a Match Trading grant of up to £5000, courtesy of the Big Lottery Fund Scotland.

It is open to Scotland-based organisations which generate at least £15,000-per-year and are looking to grow their income.

A taster session for the programme is being held in Falkirk on Wednesday, April 11 between 11am and 1pm at Forth Valley Community Focus on Manor Street.

For more information, visit www.bethesocialchange.com.