Appeal to Bairns to help map Scotland’s rich genetic history

Falkirk Bairns have the chance to take part in a pioneering ancestry research project to create a fine-scale map of Scotland’s genetic history.

Researchers from Living DNA, Europe’s leading consumer genetics company, have launched a nationwide appeal to collect DNA samples from 3000 Scots whose grandparents were born before 1935 and all lived within 50 miles of each other.

The One Family project, launched in collaboration with the University of Strathclyde and Scottish Association of Family History Societies, has identified Falkirk as a particular area of interest.

David Nicholson, founder and managing director of Living DNA, said: “Our DNA can show incredible stories about our past and specifically, that we are all truly connected to one another. The data gathered will help us identify exactly where in Scotland a person’s ancestors are from.”

To join the project, visit www.livingdna.com/one-family/research.