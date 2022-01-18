Appeal after Forth Valley collision leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Cowie.

Police were called to the scene on the B9124 Bannockburn Road, near Roundhouse, at around 5.55am.

A 55-year-old man was driving a Vauxhall Corsa when it was involved in a collision with a Yamaha off-road bike.

The 26-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital before later being transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he is being treated for his injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said hospital staff describe the man’s condition as ‘critical’.

The driver of the Corsa was uninjured.

Sergeant David Ross is appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who was driving on the road at around the time of the crash with dash-cam footage, to contact officers as soon as possible to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 0408 of January 17, 2022.

