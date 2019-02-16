Antiques fans are all set for a Bargain Hunt rummage

If you’re a fan of TV’s Bargain Hunt you might enjoy a trip to the major antiques fair to be staged at Ingliston next weekend - because the telly team may just drop by.

They are planning to film at the showground venue for an upcoming programme, and are likely to be at one or two of the four antiques fairs at the Royal Highland Centre this year - of which next weekend’s is the first.

The Edinburgh Antiques, Vintage and Collectors’ Fair (Saturday, February 23; Sunday, February 24)brings together hundreds of dealers under the one roof.

Visitors can expect silverware, ceramics, glass, jewellery, vintage clothing, accessories and more.

Helen Yourston, director of event organiser B2B Events, said: “Whether you seek a unusual antique piece for your living room, or a distinctive outfit for a special event, you will find it here”.

Early admission (from 8.15am) is £6 per person; standard admission on Saturday is from 10am at a cost of £5 per person and Sunday entry is from 10am at £4 per person. Cash only entry.

The Royal Highland Centre has introduced a £5 per vehicle parking charge, but B2B Events and some exhibitors are said to be counteracting this by offering discount options, decribed in leaflets to be handed out on the day.