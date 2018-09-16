Another wizard result for Falkirk magic man

He’s already been voted Magician of the Year, and now Falkirk conjuror Elliott Bibby - who operates out of Edinburgh these days - has two new claims to fame.

Elliott (pictured) is a member of Forth Valley Magic Circle, and has gained two prestigious titles at the annual convention of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (British Ring) held in Southport.

They are the Zina Bennett Trophy for the best close-up act and the Rovi Trophy for the most entertaining and skilful act using cards.

Amid other successes he’s also just recently achieved spectacular success in a very crowded field by notching up a sell-out success with his solo show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - one of the toughest markets to crack.

But the young magician is used to rising to a challenge, as he has already toured venues all over Europe.

He says: “My passion for entertaining started when I was young after receiving a simple trick for Christmas. Once I had mastered this illusion and seeing the reaction I could command – I was hooked.

“I then decided that I wanted to entertain people using magic for as long as I could.

“I perfected my skills by practicing, reading about other magicians experiences, from the Great Houdini to the great local magicians here in Scotland, and then practising some more.

“I continued this routine for the years up to and throughout university – taking every opportunity to perform – and now, after graduating, I find myself spending every day doing what I have always loved”.

Elliot has been a member of the FVMC for several years, and has only recently stepped down as president of the group - an honour he held for three years.

Meanwhile he is currently the President of the Scottish Association of Magical Societies.

His achievements have also included winning the FVMC competitions for the MacDonald Cup and the Kennedy Smith Quaich.