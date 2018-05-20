Another three recruits picked up for Penguins’ Parade

Edinburgh Zoo staff are celebrating the hatching of three endangered northern rockhopper penguin chicks.

Only days old, the tiny newcomers will remain on their nests with their parents until they reach around three months.

Dawn Nicoll, senior penguin keeper: said, “We are very excited to welcome three new chicks to our rockhopper colony.

“It has been amazing to watch the new parents caring for their young and being very attentive, though we aren’t out of the woods yet as the first 30 days are crucial for a newborn chick’s development.

“Last year we welcomed Maui, the first northern rockhopper to hatch at the zoo in eight years, so to follow that success with three chicks is amazing.

“We are very proud that this has been the best rockhopper breeding season at the zoo in more than a quarter of a century.

A proud rockhopper parent.

“The northern rockhopper is an endangered species so we hope that our newest arrivals will go on to play their role in helping to safeguard their future.”

The new chicks join the zoo’s colony at Penguins Rock, which is also home to gentoo, northern rockhopper and king penguins.