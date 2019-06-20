Another fire breaks out in Camelon

Emergency services raced to the scene of a blaze in Camelon this evening.

It comes only a week after five homes were badly damaged in two separate fires.

Picture: Michael Gillen

This latest incident broke out in Burnside Motor Company in The Hedges and adjacent to Camelon’s Main Street.

Police cordoned off the street, as well as nearby Union Road stopping traffic from driving up or down.

The flames, which sent plumes of smoke over the village, were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

However, appliances remained at the scene damping down and ensuring there was no risks of explosion from any materials stored within the building.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Union Road was eventually reopened to traffic around 7.30pm.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze continue.