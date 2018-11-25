Another ‘Excellent’ rating for Bonnybridge care home

A Bonnybridge care home has achieved “excellent” ratings for for the second year running in the latest Care Inspectorate report.

Balhousie Wheatlands gained the highest Grade 6 rating for its “sensitive, patient and caring” staff, resident activities that range from language lessons to physical games, and multi-sensory therapies aimed at people with advanced dementia.

Inspectors also praised the “compassion, dignity and respect” shown by staff to the 59 residents at the renovated 19th century home.

Grace Sloan, care home manager at Balhousie Wheatlands, said: “I’m so proud of my staff for this latest round of ratings, and the comments made by residents and their families are the icing on the cake.

“To hear phrases like ‘nothing is a problem’ and ‘they are a credit to nursing’ make it all worthwhile.”

Developments at Balhousie Wheatlands in the past year have included a lounge area which doubles as a film screening room, whose entry door and corridor resemble a cinema entrance.

A small room on the ground floor has been turned into an area for Namaste care - multi-sensory therapies, music and massage which address the needs of residents with advanced dementia.

The home, run by the Perth-based Balhousie Care Group, recently won Service Provider of the Year in a business awards scheme, while care home worker Ross Balmer was runner-up in the Scottish Care Awards.

Claire Docherty, Head of Operations at Balhousie Care Group, said: “Wheatlands’ second round of Grade 6 ratings are hugely well deserved.

“The inspiring thing about Grace and her staff is that they don’t sit on their laurels.

“They’re always trying to make improvements and constantly coming up with innovative ways to make residents feel happy, healthy and secure in the home.”