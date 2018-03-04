Animals charity says ‘thanks’ to its supporters

The Scottish SPCA has today thanked the public for their patience and understanding over the past few difficult days - and stresses its helpline is open.

The charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centres are also open (including the nearest one to Falkirk, near Alloa, except for three 0 Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

A spokesperson said: “If you are thinking of visiting please drive safely and be aware of potential icy conditions in car parks.

“We are exceptionally busy at this time and will attend incidents as soon as we can.

“If anyone is concerned about an animal they should get in touch on 03000 999 999”.

Over the past few days, and in extremely adverse conditions, the amazing staff in our centres have done a fantastic job ensuring that the animals in our care have been kept safe and warm despite the snowy conditions”.