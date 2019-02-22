Animals charity needs brave Bairns for the Falkirk Wheel challenge

The Scottish SPCA is calling on Falkirk daredevils to help raise money for a worthy cause by dangling from one of the area’s most iconic attractions.

But for those who have managed that feat already there’s also the option of abseiling from the Forth Rail Bridge.

Animal rescue and rehoming superintendent Sharon Comrie said, “We’re calling on animal lovers and adrenaline junkies alike to take part in these once in a lifetime challenges.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to do something to fun and memorable and to raise vital funds to rehabilitate, rehome and release animals in Scotland.

“At each event, there will be a team of highly skilled instructors to ensure participants are equipped with everything they need to make the abseil as safe and enjoyable as possible.

“Those who have taken part in abseils for us in previous years have said that it’s an amazing experience and one they’ll never forget.”

Fundraiser John Murasev has completed the Forth Rail Bridge abseil three times and has raised around £500 for the charity.

He said: “The reason I took part in the Forth Rail Bridge Abseil was because I saw this as the perfect opportunity to raise much needed funds and raise awareness of the work the Scottish SPCA does.

“This was an incredible challenge and I loved the adrenaline rush so I decided to do it twice more since.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to see one of Scotland’s most iconic man-made features and I would urge anyone to take part. It’s very safe and the staff are brilliant.”

Another volunteer, Morag Mathieson, completed The Falkirk Wheel Abseil last year and raised almost £1,500.

She said: “I chose to do this challenge as the Scottish SPCA means a lot to me and I wanted to do something daring before my 70th birthday.

“It’s such an iconic location. My whole family came along to support me including my grandkids so it was a great day out for all.

“It was such a great feeling to achieve this challenge and to raise money for the vital work that the Scottish SPCA does.”

The Falkirk Wheel abseil takes place on Saturday, April 20 and the Forth Rail Abseil is on Sunday, June 9.

You can find out more and register to take part by visiting www.scottishspca.org/forthrailabseil or www.scottishspca.org/falkirkwheelabseil or you can email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call 03000 999 999 (opt 4).

