Andrew’s epic Sahara trek will boost Strathcarron funds

It’s called the Marathon de Sables, and it involves days of strenuous slog across the burning sands of the Sahara under a scorching African sun.

But for Dunipace man Andrew Sneddon this gruelling hike across some of the world’s wildest terrain is a challenge he’s determined to complete - all to boost the funds of his favourite cause, Strathcarron Hospice.

On April 5 he will stride off into the desert, carrying with him only minimal supplies and the heartfelt support of friends, family and other well-wishers.

He is by habit a fit man who has spent years developing the sort of stamina needed to even contemplate this Moroccan adventure, but didn’t run his first marathon until he was 40.

Now in his mid-fifties, he has already run the full Tyne to Solway length of Hadrian’s Wall - but his bid to tackle the world-famous desert race in the Mahgreb is in a very different league.

“One inspiration is the memory of a respected colleague,” he said.

“I wanted to do something a bit different and really special for Strathcarron, and have been able to find the time and the money to make it happen - and next month I’m off to Morocco as number 582 in the event, if anyone from this area wants to follow me and give their support”.

Andrew, a supervisor at Versallis, has won support from work-mates and friends, but hopes the high profile and unusual nature of the Marathon de Sable will help him win many more funds contributions as his trek through the sweltering sands gathers pace.

“The event is a multi stage six day ultra in the Sahara,” he says.

“It is 256 kilometres (156 miles), the equivalent of six marathons in six days, and all runners must carry all their own equipment and food for each stage”.

But he seems remarkably relaxed about his impending participation in “the toughest footrace on earth”.

Participants are allotted a daily water ration, and are time-penalised if they go over the limit.

The cold desert nights are spent in communal Moroccan goatshair tents.

The course takes the contestants over rocky jebels (crags) and blistering hot salt plains,

Notes for the race warn contestants: “Your feet will swell, crack and bleed under the pressure and the heat.

“But none of this will matter when you cross the finishing line – a hero”.

It might sound like a training route for the French Foreign Legion, but Andrew - a seasoned, hardy veteran - is determined to succeed.

“To get in trim I became a Vegan”, he says - confessing that until last year he had no particular dietary quibbles, and enjoyed meat as part of a normal Scottish diet.

“I went from 13 stone 6oz to 12 stone 1oz, and I feel both fitter and stronger, quite apart from the weight loss.

“In the heat of the desert I think that is going to make quite a difference”.

At home his wife Sharon and daughter Alyssa (who has previously teamed up with him for a sky-diving fundraiser) will be among those willing him to succeed.

The funds he needs to take part have been raised, he is officially registered to participate, and every penny he receives from now on will go straight to Strathcarron.

Andrew can be supported at

https://fr.gofundme.com/running-the-marathon-de-sables