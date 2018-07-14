And now for something completely different - rain

Tomorrow in Falkirk will be warm, humid and wet, according to the Met forecast, with early brightness in the east fading as rain spreads from the west.

The rain will be more persistent later “over Stirling and West Tayside” - most likely Falkirk too - but maximum temperatures could reach a stuffy 21 degrees C.

Possibly not the ideal day to put your washing out, might be the best advice.

It’s a mixed picture for the beginning of the week, with rain clearing away eastwards on Monday morning, followed by bright with sunny spells.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar, but with scattered heavy showers in the afternoon.