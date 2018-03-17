An epic love story of medieval India

Lavish costumes, exotic locations and a romantic-weepie plot are the key hallmarks of “Shiraz: A Romance of India” (1927) - a newly restored silent epic of the silver screen.

Tourism body VisitFalkirk has been given a couple of tickets for the movie as part of the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival, to be screened at the Bo’ness cinema on Sunday next week (March 25) - and a copy of the DVD.

Given a rave review by, among others, the Guardian it’s a fictional back-story to the real life reign of Shah Jahan - the emperor responsible for the Taj Mahal - and, like that famous monument, is reckoned to have more than stood the test of town.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets and DVD all you have to do is “like” the Visit Falkirk FB page at www.facebook.com/VisitFalkirk/ - the winner will be anounced on Monday.