Almost £70,000 of funding is in the bag

Community groups in Falkirk got an early Christmas present as they shared in £69,000 of funding courtesy of Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

A total of ten projects in the area have now completed works with help from the supermarket’s cash and representatives from local stores and Greenspace Scotland – an environmental organisation which supports projects which receive funding through the scheme – visited groups and presented them with commemorative plaques to mark their achievements.

Accepting cash from Tesco shopping bags scheme is Jess Thomson of Under the Trees CIC with Elaine Stevenson, Community Champion, Tesco Superstore, Grahamston Retail Park and Rebecca Anderson of Camelon Tesco Superstore

The successful groups are Falkirk Community Trust, Forth Valley Sensory Centre, St Frances Xavier’s Primary School and Under the Trees CIC, while Falkirk Community Trust received funding across much-loved greenspaces that helped to provide outdoor play at Muiravonside, seating at Kinneil, local bands at the Big Helix Picnic, and wildflower meadows at Callendar Park.

Emma Halliday, of Greenspace Scotland, said: “We’re very proud to be involved in Bags of Help and we wanted to go out to help some of our successful Scottish groups celebrate.

To have secured almost £70,000 of funding between them is a tremendous achievement and will make a huge difference to people across the region.”

Visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp for more.