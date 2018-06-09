Allison gains the OBE in Queen’s honours list

A Falkirk nurse who has played a major role in the field of learning disabilities for nurses has been awarded the OBE in the Queen’s new year honours list.

Allison Cook Ramsay, now retired, was formerly Lead Nurse Learning Disabilities at NHS Forth Valley, and gains the OBE For services to Learning Disability Nursing.

Dr Bridget McAllister, who is awarded the MBE.

Meanwhile Dr Bridget McAllister, based in Bonnybridge, has been awarded the MBE for her commitment to the Driving Force scheme, launched 10 years ago to offer free, no-problems transport to cancer patients travelling to and from medical appointments.

Also awarded the MBE is well-known local musician Robert Tait, who gains the honour for services to the promotion of music in Scotland, and for voluntary service in and around Falkirk.

We will have more on these three community top performers in future editions of the Falkirk Herald - in print and online.