Allan completes his Denny and Dunipace trilogy

It’s eight years since local man Allan Gillies launched his first book about Denny and Dunipace - which sold out in just ten days.

Now he’s set to complete what has become a trilogy with “Denny and Dunipace in Words and Pictures”, in nice time for Christmas.

Allan paid for publication of that first book himself, as he couldn’t find a backer for it, but after recovering some of his main costs was able to donate £2,000 to Strathcarron Hospice from the proceeds of sales.

He said: “In 2014 I published a second book on Denny And Dunipace called ‘Past Pictures And Stories Of Denny and Dunipace’ and increased my print run to 1,000 copies, and it also sold out.

“From the proceeds of this publication I was able to donate £3 300 to Strathcarron”.

He added: “This time if I’m fortunate enough to recover my main costs I intend donating any surplus this time to Dementia Services, which I believe is another worthy cause like Strathcarron.”

The book is in A4 format, and has 230 pages and around 600 pictures and illustrations - and costs just £10.

It will be on sale from Monday, November 26, from The Fruit Basket and Dunipace Newsagents.