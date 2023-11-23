All you need to know about Clackmannanshire's Whisky Festival 2024

A whisky festival with a twist. After a sold out event in 2023, Clackmannanshire's Whisky Festival is returning in 2024 and will be delivered through the organiser's unique strands of whisky, heritage and wellness.

Clackmannanshire's Whisky Festival (CWF) returns on Saturday, April 6 to celebrate whisky, heritage and wellness.

The whisky strand celebrates Scotland's national drink through the attendance of the best distilleries, independent bottlers and other whisky related exhibitors from across Scotland and beyond.

The heritage strand focusses on bringing the history of whisky production back to life through an exhibition as well as live, interactive coopering demonstrations allowing attendees to get involved in building a barrel.

People enjoying Clackmannanshire's Whisky Festival. Pic: Submitted

As part of the wellness strand, CWF we will be partnering with suicide awareness charity, Neil's Hugs Foundation to help raise awareness and funds for the charity.

The festival runs over two 3.5 hour sessions and within that time, ticket holders will:

- Sample from a range of hundreds of whiskies from around Scotland and beyond (all samples included in ticket price).- Hear directly from the distilleries and bottlers about their unique whiskies and the stories behind them.- View and participate in live demonstrations of a whisky casks being assembled alongside our wonderful Diageo Coopers- Experience Clackmannanshire's Whisky Heritage from the early 1700s to the present day.- Enjoy a snack from Luti's Artisan Pizza.- Grab a beer, wine, vodka, prosecco and more from our Slanj Events Ltd bar.- Purchase your favourite tipples from our retailer, Woodwinters Wines & Whiskies- Support our charity partner, Neil's Hugs Foundation & hear about their work.

With over 35 exhibitors in attendance, director Serena Lindsay said: "We are extremely excited to welcome ticket holders to Alloa Town Hall for Clackmannanshire's 3rd Whisky Festival on Saturday, April 6, 2024. We have a passion not only for whisky as our national drink, but for the journey and stories of where it has originated and want to deliver an event that allows people to immerse themselves in all aspects of the whisky industry.”