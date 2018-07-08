All the fun of the Fayre at Elgin Park

After its successful Easter Fayre the organisers at Enable Falkirk decided to stage a summer Craft Fayre (and vintage tea party) - and it’s to be staged at the Elgin Park centre on Saturday coming.

A whole variety of entertainment has been lined up, from stalls and a raffle to tombola, a plants stall, partylite, massage, sweets. ice cream and mocktails.

There will also be a bouncy castle, face painting, arts and crafts, outdoor games and more besides ... there’s something on the programme for everybody.

However tickets for the event (10am till 2pm), priced £10, must be booked in advance, so to be sure of a chance of going contact Maureen Kilgour on 07970835564.