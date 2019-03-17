All the fun of St Andrew’s fairtrade fayre

Falkirk’s St Andrew’s Primary pupils raised a tidy sum for the Fairtrade Foundation - and learned even more about the concept of fair trade - at a special fundraising fayre.

The pupils organised the day with teacher Hazel Crainie, and enjoyed fun activitiees including a photobooth, Easter egg raffle, art, football, throwing, chocolate tasting challenge and nail painting - all to promote Fairtrade.

During Fairtrade fortnight there was a Fairtrade tuck shop during the first week, assembly talks about Fairtrade, and a visit from a team leader who works in the Co-operative in Carronshore to help children learn about different Fairtrade products.