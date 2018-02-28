All Falkirk First Bus services cancelled

Following earlier disruptions, First Scotland East have cancelled all Falkirk services due to extreme weather conditions.

The update on their website reads: “Due to worsening conditions on the roads and Met Office RED ALERT for Central Scotland and Lothians we are planning to suspend ALL the services from 15:30 onwards.

“Initially suspension was planned from 16:30 but conditions on the roads are deteriorating rapidly therefore suspension of all service was brought forward by an hour”“

First Bus advise commuters that they may review the decision if conditions improve.

Updates on services can be tracked here: https://www.firstgroup.com/south-east-and-central-scotland/news-and-service-updates/current-issues/falkirk-area-weather