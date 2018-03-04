All Falkirk area schools are planned to reopen tomorrow

Most or even all local schools will reopen tomorrow, but if any have to stay shut parents and carers will be informed before 8am.

That was the message from the council today, amid praise for the “massive community response” which saw school paths cleared today and yesterday.

A council spokesperson said: “It is not an easy decision to close a school, however it is always made with the welfare of our pupils in mind.

“The past week has been one of the most challenging for the council across all its services due to the severe weather.

“However we are doing everything we can to get back to normality and we thank everyone for their support and understanding during the current situation”.

Schools meals will be available but will operate a restricted menu for a few days, and there will be no breakfast clubs either tomorrow or on Tuesday.

If a school can’t reopen in time for tomorrow parents and carers will be told via text, school social media, alerts via Central FM and the council’s schools disruption website page at http://www.falkirk.gov.uk/services/schools-educatioschool-closures.aspx

This will be done as early as possible (normally between 7am and 8am) so parents and carers are asked to keep checking back around that time.