Aitkens light the way for Elgin Park Centre

A family have turned their house into a neon winter wonderland for the third straight year to coin in cash for a good cause.

Every Christmas the Aitkens transform their house in Bellevue, Rumford into festive attraction to raise money for the Enable Scotland’s Elgin Park Centre in Falkirk, which helps adults with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Last year David and Linda collected a tremendous total of £430.21 from residents and passer-by who came along to gaze in wonder at their well lit house.

Linda said: “The Elgin Park Centre is a social club for adults with learning difficulties our daughter attends. It doesn’t get any funding from official organisations, so the only money it gets comes from fundraising events.

“This is the third year we’ve done this and we’ve had all kinds of people coming along to photograph and video the house and kindly donate money. My husband does it all himself and has to start way back in September because there are so many lights to put up.

“I will hold the ladder for him, but that’s as far a I go.”

Having said that, Linda did dress up as Santa to pose for The Falkirk Herald outside the radiant residence.