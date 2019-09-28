Airth Primary girl launches winter book fun scheme

Airth Primary School pupil Anna Connacher is delighted to have the honour of launching a book campaign designed to help children build their knowledge of nature.

The nine-year-old has been chosen to unveil the Lidl Book of Big Adventures in tandem with conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

The venture aims to encourage families to enjoy being outdoors in winter.

The book’s autumn edition includes a range of accessible ideas to open up the outdoors to families, including tips on where to spot red squirrels, ideas for family hikes and leaf-spotting adventures.

NTS director of customer and cause Mark Bishop said: “As a conservation charity we’re working hard to connect kids with nature, so that they love it and understand it needs to be protected.

“There are lots of fun ways for families to get outdoors this autumn, exploring Scotland’s natural treasures.”

NTS works with hundreds of schools and community groups to give young people the chance to experience the outdoors, learn about Scotland’s stunning wildlife and start to understand what’s involved in its protection.

As part of the scheme Lidl is also offering a free lunch box for customers who spend over £20 in store - and the book is also available from Lidl stores.

For further information visit, www.nts.org.uk/lidl.