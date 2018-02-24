Airth home’s bid to buy an £8k superbike

An Airth care home is trying to raise £8,000 to buy a very special bike - one which will allow residents to enjoy a whole new range of activities.

Airthrey Care Home staff say a trishaw bike - not unlike a modern version of a rickshaw - would be a great way for those in its care to get involved in the local community.

They’d be cycled around by trained staff, and get the chance to experience something new.

However while there’s space at the home for the bike, the hefty price tag means a vigorous local fundraising campaign is needed.

Administrator Iona Balsillie said: “We are getting the local community involved as much as possible and will be holding various activities and events in order to raise the funds.

“We already have ‘how many sweeties in the jar?’, scratch cards, raffles for big prizes like teeth whitening, huge teddy bears and lots more, and we will be holding a prize bingo night as well as a community night with entertainment”.

She added: “We aren’t looking for much - we’re just looking for gifts, vouchers etc that we could put towards our raffles and prize bingo - all in order to give our residents a new, exciting experience”.

Anyone who would like to get involved in fundraising, or donate anything towards the effort, can get in touch at Airthrey Care Home, Paul Drive, Airth, Falkirk, FK2 8LAl; telephone 01324 831572 (ask to speak to either Rebecca, Donna or Iona) or email airthrey@meallmore.co.uk