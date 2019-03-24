Airport lounge branded second worst in the UK

A passenger lounge at Edinburgh Airport has been slated as the second worst out of 21 pay to enter facilities in the whole UK.

The Aspire lounge received the drastic rating from Which? inspectors, who gave it just one and a half stars.

A salad was said to have “a past its best tang” while a pasta dish “looked like cat food”.

It was judged to be narrowly better than the Skylife Lounge at London Southend Airport, which gain just one star out of five.

Which? inspectors found it had no hot food, no runway view and no sparkling wine.

Joint third worst were London Luton’s Aspire - which offered “congealed eggs” and “stale bread rolls” - alongside Belfast International Causeway and London Heathrow Terminal 5 Aspire.