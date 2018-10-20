Airport looks for its next charity partner

Edinburgh Airport is seeking applications for its next Corporate Charity of the Year, to follow on from 2018 partner Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The airport works with a different charity every year, and donated more than £65,000 to charity Children 1st in 2017.

More than 40 applications were received for the 2018 charity, with staff members voting for SCAA in a ballot.

Anna Light, Head of Engagement at Edinburgh Airport said: “Working with and promoting the good work of charities is something we are passionate about at Edinburgh Airport as there are so many groups out there making a real difference to people’s lives.

“Our associations with our corporate charities have reaped rewards for both of us and our staff are so enthusiastic to get involved and do their bit.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with SCAA this year and learning about the support they provide all over Scotland.

“They provide such a vital service that it’s been a honour partnering with them. We look forward to receiving the applications and involving the team in selecting a new charity partner for next year.”

The application form for the could-be next charity partner can be found at: https://www.edinburghairport.com/about-us/community-and-environment