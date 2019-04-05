Airport launches ‘funfair ride’ on control tower

Edinburgh Airport is turning its landmark control tower into a funfair attraction, with plans to create a “helter skelter” chute on the 57-metre high structure.

In what airport chiefs say is “a world first for any airport” the move will see the attraction open to the public in time for the summer holidays.

The giant slide scheme follows on from an earlier gimmick, which saw the tower lit up in iridescent purple for the whole of Decemgber,

To be called the Altichute the helter skelter will be open as a free bonus to people parking in airport car parks, but will cost £20 a go for others.

The money raised will go towards the newly created Touchdown retirement fund for former airport employees, and firms will be able to sponsor the slide - as well as the sacks people will slide down on, and the ball pit at the bottom.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “The control tower is iconic to passengers from across the world. and what better way to utilise it than to install a helter skelter for thrill seekers to enjoy”

“We know in aviation that what goes up must come down, so this is a perfect fit with the airport experience.”

Stuart Lyde from Dizzy Heights who are installing the helter skelter said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working on this project, which we believe is a world first for any airport.

“The airport is all about sense of fun, as is our company, so it’s a great partnership and we hope people will really get on board with it.”

Sandy Legget, of Edinburgh Airport’s air traffic control partner, Air Navigation Solutions, said: “We have some of the best views of Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife from up here, so we’re delighted to be able to share them with the public in a safe and secure manner.

“It’s also welcome news for our staff who have been looking for a quicker route to their cars at the end of each shift so it’s really a win win situation for everyone involved.”