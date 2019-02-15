Airport is set to launch valet parking scheme

Motorists parking at Edinburgh Airport will soon return from away flights to find their car isn’t where they left it.

But the “revolutionary” new valeting system to be introduced this summer is said to be both straightforward and efficient.

The Airport is investing £12m in a “revolutionary” new scheme which will also see an additional 5,000 parking spaces being created by 2021.

Passengers will drive their cars through the new dedicated entrance where HD cameras will take 360-degree images of the vehicle.

They will then park in a ferry lane before walking to a reception area where they’ll scan a digital ticket from an app, email or typed-in booking reference.

Next they will check in their car and tagging keys before dropping them into a secure chute.

On return, passengers will scan their QR code and retrieve their key from a locker - and so find where their car is parked.

Alec Hodgson, Head of Digital and Parking at Edinburgh Airport said: “We’ve looked at our current parking options and identified an innovative facility which will revolutionise parking at Scotland’s busiest airport.

“By using the latest technology and adapting to the digital age we are in, we are offering a self-service product which is more convenient for our passengers.

“This is the first approach of its kind in Scotland, and again we are proud to be leading the industry by embracing technology and planning for the future”.

He added: “We will deliver 5,000 new spaces by 2021 and enhance availability and affordability of parking at Edinburgh Airport by using our space more efficiently.

“We know passengers want a smooth and effective start to their holidays or business trips and we’re striving to offer that, starting with that vehicle drop off.

“The positive passenger experience is crucial to our business and something that will always be at the heart of our approach.”