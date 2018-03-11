Airport gains a new bar

A hugely successful north-east beer and pubs firm is to open its first airport bar at Edinburgh Airport.

BrewDog will offer passengers a range of beers from its Aberdeenshire-based brewery as well as others from “craft” breweries from around the world.

The bar will be inside the terminal’s new extension, which is part of a claimed £80million expansion scheme.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “We’re a modern airport that wants to offer our passengers a taste of modern Scotland, and working with one of the country’s most successful breweries certainly does that”.

Graeme Hamilton, Brewdog’s head of retail partnerships at BrewDog, said: “Our international approach to sourcing brilliant beer matches perfectly with the airport environment where many are looking to explore new cultures and countries.”

The new outlet will open in summer.