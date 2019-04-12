Airport clocks up a million passengers amid Brexit fears

More than a million people passed through Edinburgh Airport last month, the first time more than a million passengers have used the terminal in March.

But although the figure was up nearly 15 per cent on the same month last year chief executive Gordon Dewar has warned of the continued uncertainty spelled by the Brexit crisis, among other factors.

He said: “To get our first ever million passenger March is another milestone for us, and shows our variety of destination and types of holidays and trips are really providing for our passengers.

“While these figures are good, we always need to look ahead and consider what is on the horizon and uncertainty caused by Brexit, the expensive aviation tax we face and the impact it has on our airlines.

“We will continue to work to mitigate and manage those things as best possible and for the benefit of our passengers.”