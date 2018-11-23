Airport chief says ‘we’re recycling our plastic’

Edinburgh Airport has installed special recycling bins in a bid to tackle the waste otherwise involved in sales of around three million plastic coffee cups every year.

Working with Costa Coffee and SWRnewstar, the airport has installed new ‘cup bins’ within the terminal to encourage passengers to recycle their coffee cups.

The new bins collect coffee cups which will then be taken to a specialist recycling facility where they can then be recycled into products such as writing paper and packaging.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “The issue of single use plastics and coffee cups and the problems they pose is something that has gathered momentum, and it’s only right that we all play our part in reducing or controlling their use.

“Our retailers have already taken action to reduce the use of single plastics and encourage the use of reusable cups but where people can’t, we want to make it easy for them to dispose of them in the knowledge they’ll be recycled and used again in different formats.”

Andy Butler from SWRnewstar said: “Whilst passengers want to be able to do the right thing, it isn’t always possible for them to take a re-usable cup when travelling - providing the means for them to make a sustainable choice after finishing their drink is key.

Oliver Rosevear, Head of Environment for Costa said: “Earlier this year Costa became the first UK coffee brand to commit to recycling the same the volume of coffee cups we put on to the market each year by 2020.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the airport and SWRnewstar to help increase recycling rates and stop coffee cups ended up in landfill or the incinerator.”