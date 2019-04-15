Aime is queen in waiting for Camelon Mariners’ Day

Excited children are being put through their paces in preparation for this year’s Camelon Mariners’ Day.

With the retinue selected from schools in the district, rehearsals are now underway for the popular event on Saturday, June 8.

This year’s Queen-elect is Aime Dowell, a primary six pupil at Carmuirs Primary School.

Keeping the school connection, performing the crowning ceremony at Stirling Road playing fields will be Rae Brown, a former member of staff at Carmuirs PS.

Handing over the keys to Provost William Buchanan on behalf of the people of Camelon will be Dave Park, a member of the Our Place Camelon group which helped secure lottery funding for the area.

This will follow the annual parade from Lock 16 through the neighbouring streets before arriving at the park for an afternoon of entertainment.

The full retinue is: Queen – Aime Dowell; Ladies in Waiting – Millie Sinclair and Maya Graham.

Maids of honour – Avah Kane and Neveah Dolan; Flower girls – Lucy Callan and Koni Lumsden.

Herald – Kalvin Mcgeachie; Mariner Boys – Jayden Fulton and Robert Vause; Page boys – Alistair Brown and Kerr Maclean.

Fairies – Annalise Clarkson, Sophie Anderson, Emili Haxton, Harleigh Wilson, Sarah Glassey, Morgan Baird, Mollie Mcintosh and Kara Devlin.

Heather Adam from the Mariners’ Day organising committee said: “We are all looking forward to another fabulous day.”