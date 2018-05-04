Aid for Falkirk’s Street Pastors

Falkirk Street Pastors have received a helping hand in their mission to support the district’s late-night weekend revellers.

The team of church volunteers who patrol Falkirk’s town centre is now in possession of a whole new line of equipment aimed at helping those who are in need after over-indulging on a night out.

With backing from the Street Base initiative, as well as the area’s police officers, the dedicated volunteers now have access to a new first aid kit, upgraded torches, fresh blankets and of course the well-recognised Street Pastors flip-flops to make journeys home a little less painful for people who have had one too many.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, of Falkirk Police Station, has praised the vital work of the volunteers.

Speaking after presenting the group with their new equipment, he said: “The Street Pastors provide an excellent support during the night-time economy at peak times within the Falkirk area.

“They have positive engagement with some of our most vulnerable people in the town centre and they can reduce the risk of harm to those who have over-imbibed.

“We were delighted to see the Falkirk Street Pastors get additional equipment such as blankets, torches, a new first aid kit and flip-flops.

“It also does a crucial job, in dealing with people who have major injuries and people who are vulnerable. Without the Street Pastors’ support, Falkirk would be a poorer place.”

A spokesperson for the group said: “Street Pastors are part of the Falkirk night time economy and our motto is ‘Listen, Care and Help’. We help in various ways and a recent equipment contribution from PSFV will greatly help us to help those we meet.

“There have been occasions where we have had to return to base to collect equipment that we could not fit into our rucksack but purchase of a further rucksack enables us to spend more time on the streets. We have filled the rucksack with the further PSFV contributions of an improved first aid kit, blankets and numerous pairs of flip flops.

“We aim to ensure that revellers do not struggle or feel vulnerable during or after their night out on the town and this equipment will certainly help us.”

Originating in London in 2003, there are now more than 12,000 Street Pastors across the UK striving to strengthen their communities and make their streets safer.