Afghanistan crisis: Falkirk to welcome families as Taliban take control of country

An emergency meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the situation that has unfolded so rapidly Afghanistan, where the Taliban have swept across the country as international troops pulled out.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “The scenes of people fleeing Afghanistan fills me with great sadness.

“A meeting took place today to discuss the emerging humanitarian crisis and preparations are being made to welcome two families to the Falkirk area as soon as possible.”

Protesters gather on Parliament Square to protest against the Taliban take over of Afghanistan (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Kabul, bringing an end to the two-decade campaign from the US and allies to try and transform Afghanistan since the last Taliban rule.

Falkirk is among many council across the country offering housing and support, in particular those who worked for the British military and UK government, mostly as interpreters.

