Advice pours in as Grangemouth prepares for flooding

Grangemouth is bracing itself for floods as high tides are set to hit the town this afternoon.

An official Met Office flood warning has been issued for Grangemouth between 3pm and 4pm today with water levels peaking at around 3.30pm in areas most at risk.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) states the following parts of the town may be worst affected: A905 Orchardhead; A904 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth Docks including Western Channel and Carron Dock; Dalgrain Road, Glensburgh Road and low lying properties in Glensburgh next to the River Carron; Inchyra Park, Talbot Street, Kerse Road and Abbots Road near the Grange Burn.

A SEPA spokesman said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188 with the floodline quick dial number for this area 23346.”

Responding to the forecasts and flood warnings, Swinton Insurance has come up with some advice to help householders and business owners try to minimise and, where possible, prevent damage to their properties should the worst happen.

Mike McGrail, Swinton Insurance senior manager, said: “Flooding in the home can be a traumatic, disruptive experience, and leaves behind damage that may take a long time to repair.

“Move valuable possessions, and especially electrical items, upstairs or to higher areas of your home, and do the same with furniture wherever possible. Use sandbags to block potential water entry points, like doors on the ground floor and garden gates.

“You can usually obtain these from your local authority, though there may be a charge. Take down any low-hanging curtains, or fold them over the rail to keep them away from the water.

“If water does enter your home, drains can stop flowing which means sewage could make its way back up into your sinks, toilets and bath. Put plugs in where you can and use something weighty to keep them in place.

“Try to stay away from flood water itself as it may be contaminated with sewage, animal waste, harmful bacteria or chemicals, and be potentially damaging to your health. If you do come into contact with it, thoroughly wash your hands with clean water as soon as possible, especially before preparing food.

“Be aware that flood water can also sometimes contaminate drinking water, so avoid using it until you’re advised it’s safe. Check your insurance documentation is somewhere safe and easily accessible.

“This may require making a digital copy or passing it to a friend or neighbour.”

People can also log onto www.sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup to register to be sent regular flooding updates.