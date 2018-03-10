Abseiling for animals at the Falkirk Wheel

Animals charity the SSPCA is staging a sponsored abseil 100 feet down the Falkirk Wheel on April 21 in the latest local bid to raise funds.

A team of highly skilled instructors will be at the April 21 event to ensure participants are equipped with all they need to make their descent as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Anyone aged over 16 is free to apply to take part, but if you’re aged 16 or 17 you need parental consent.

Besides showing you have a minimum £150 sponsorship commitment there’s also a £26 registration fee.

For further details phone 03000 999 999 (option 4), for a guide to fundraising and an SSPCA T-shirt.