Abducted woman from local hospital

A man who abducted a female employee from Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert will receive treatment for his mental health issues for the next three years.

James Llewellyn (20), who is presently being held in the Orchard Clinic at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, detained the woman against her will on August 13 last year.

When he appeared on indictment at Falkirk Sheriff Court he was also convicted of assaulting his victim by seizing her by the throat and pinning her to a bed and had sentence deferred until last Thursday for reports.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “Given your background, it’s clear the appropriate disposal here is supervision.”