The poppy has become the enduring symbol of the relentless slaughter of the cream of a generation during the Great War - and this week it became the centre of attention at Larbert Old Parish Church.

More than 2,000 knitted poppies went into the assembly of this spectacular homage to the tragedy and sacrifice of war.

It was created with the help of children from Larbert Village Primary School, in what may be one of the area’s most memorable tributes to the fallen.