A ‘ton’ of fun for Beth and pals

Grangemouth Children’s Day is always a great event but this Saturday it will mark a major milestone when it crowns its 100th queen.

The youngster receiving this extra special honour is ten-year-old Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Beth Rafferty and, following the afternoon procession along Kingseat Avenue, she will be the centre of attention in Zetland Park when May Henderson – Children’s Day queen in 1953 – lowers the royal headgear onto its rightful place.

She will be carrying on a tradition which began with Nancy Baxter way back in 1909

There was a “dress” rehearsal of sorts for the big day earlier in the month when Alice Hamilton, the Children’s Day dressmaker, held a highly successful exhibition of dresses from Children’s Days of the past in Abbotsgrange Parish Church.

This week has already seen the event’s sports days, including the seven-a-side battles for the Lex Cook Cup and British Legion Cup at Little Kerse pitches yesterday (Wednesday).

While many people will watch Saturday’s procession along Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road from 1.30pm and then Beth’s crowning in Zetland Park at 2.45pm on Saturday, the annual tour of the arches will also draw the crowds on Friday night.

Sacred Heart Primary’s royal entourage has pulled out all the stops to create some dazzling designs this year.

Here are the youngsters in the 2018 retinue and the streets their arches are located:

Queen: Beth Rafferty (Bo’ness Road)

Maids of Honour: Hollie McGuire (Bo’ness Road) and Aimee Wallace (Mountbatten Street)

Ladies in Waiting: Ellie Baird (Hawthorn Street), Jessica Bradley (Claret Road), Emma Garrity (Thistle Avenue), Olivia Gray (Avondhu Gardens), Gabrielle Jackson (Scougall Street), Collen McGuire (Lark Street), Lucy Murray (Skye Court), Erin Taylor (Lumley Street)

Flower Girl: Erica Harvey (Castleton Crescent)

Page Girl: Lily Craig (Waverly Crescent)

Page Boy: Conner Milligan (Bryden Court)

Courtier: Stephen Hoey (Newlands Road)

Herald: Charlie Butcher (Poplar Street)

Rainbow Fairy Godmothers: Katie Howland (Wallace Court), Millie McDonald (Haig Street) and Weronika Zacha (Grangeburn Road)