A taste of the wild life with Martin and Iolo

Wildlife TV stars Martin Hughes-Games (pictured) and Iolo Williams have chosen Falkirk as the only Scottish venue on their UK tour - and are in town a week from today (March 3).

The Falkirk Town Hall show begins with stories from their childhood then ranges far and wide to include Martin’s experience as a producer/director and Iolo’s experience working with the RSPB catching egg thieves and working with the army.

The tales of their journeys continue to where they are today - well known and passionate wildlife TV presenters working with the BBC to educate and inspire its audience to connect with and care for the natural world.

Here the audience can take a look behind the scenes of wildlife TV presenting and some of the interesting things it entails.

Martin Hughes-Games trained as a zoologist before joining the BBC science department as a researcher and moved on to film production.

He has worked in television of 30 years and now presents film and live television for BBC1 and BBC2.

The show is on Saturday next (March 3) at 7.30pm; tickets are £18 or £14, bookings on 01324 506850 or via www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/203099