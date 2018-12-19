A royal appointment for Bob

Sharing his love of music with the people of Falkirk led to Bob Tait enjoying a visit to Buckingham Palace and a meeting with Her Majesty the Queen.

At the investiture ceremony in London, Bob enjoyed a “wonderful day” with his wife Christine and son Alistair there to witness him receiving his MBE for services to music.

As choirmaster, organist, conductor and teacher, he is well-known for having inspired and encouraged many singers and musicians throughout the district – but he was nevertheless stunned to receive a letter saying he had been awarded the MBE.

“I had no idea at all that I had been put up for it!” he said.

“There are so many people we’ve worked with in education and in the community and they deserve it too,” he said.

“I feel very honoured, but I’ve felt all the way down the line that this is really for Christine too – we have been a team for 50 years,” said Bob.

Finally receiving his medal was a day to remember for all the right reasons.

“We spoke to so many lovely people and they make you feel very relaxed, and there’s no great pressure,” he said.

After the ceremony, they enjoyed a very special, leisurely lunch at Rules, the oldest restaurant in London.

Fittingly for Bob and Christine, they finished with them attending Evensong at St Paul’s Cathedral which was celebrating OBE recipients.

“It was a really wonderful day,” said Bob.