A perfect Grangemouth Children’s Day at Zetland Park

Brilliant weather, a magnificent parade, crowds of happy people - Grangemouth’s annual Children’s Day spectacular could simply not have been better.

That was the resounding verdict from hundreds of local residents who turned out for an idyllic day at Zetland Park, in which local girl Beth Rafferty - who has become the event’s historic 100th Queen - was crowned in a colourful and beautifully-choreographed ceremony.

