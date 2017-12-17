A November to remember for Edinburgh Airport

International passenger numbers soared by almost a fifth to help Edinburgh Airport notch up its busiest ever November.

A total of 936,193 passengers used the airport in November, up 8.7 per cent on the same month last year.

International passengers accounted for 509,610, which is an increase of 18.1 per cent on November 2016, while domestic passengers remained steady.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “This is yet another record month for the airport and the fact the growth is being mainly driven by international is testament to the fantastic global links that we have.

“By offering greater choice to our passengers, we are making it easier to welcome Scotland to the world and to allow people to go and experience destinations across the globe.

“We’re already looking ahead to 2018 with more destinations coming into operation, such as Washington DC, Antalya, Dalaman and Kos, and we’ll continue to provide greater options to maintain and strengthen our position as Scotland’s busiest airport.”

The picture above shows the airport’s control tower “all lit up” for Christmas.