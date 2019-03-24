A Larbert resource where victims of sex attack can hope to find dignity

A discreet new facility in the grounds of a Larbert hospital could serve as the blueprint for a revolution in the way Scotland treats victims of sexual assault.

That is the vision of a progressive future some feel could be turned into reality by the example shown at the Meadows in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A consultation on legislation to improve forensic medical services for victims of rape and sexual assault runs until May 8, and once its results have been studied this landmark new development is virtually certain to be flagged as an exemplar of humane and effective modern practice.

It may even be used to help frame new national legislation - but at the very least it could become the facility many other areas will want their own services to emulate,

The Meadows’ opening comes at the same time into a hugely important judicial review into the whole question of how sex crime should be tackled within the Scottish judicial system.

Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley said: ““It’s never going to be easy to pursue justice following rape or sexual violence, but there are concrete actions that can be taken to reduce the trauma currently experienced by complainers.”

The centre will aim to provide a comprehensive range of services and support for adults and children who have suffered rape, sexual assault or gender-based violence, including victims of historic sexual abuse.

Crucially, it will allow victims to avoid traumatic visits to police stations, and will allow them effective anonymity - and dignity.

There’s also a separate area for children where specially trained staff can carry out interviews and gather video evidence. NHS staff will be based within the centre to provide support and access to a wider range of health services.

Voluntary organisations such as Women’s Aid and Rape Crisis Scotland will have space where they will be able to provide advice and counselling in a quiet and confidential setting.

Just how important the new Falkirk-based centre could be for future policy across the whole of Scotland remains to be seen,.

But both health secretary Jeane Freeman and Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood - who leads the sexual assault taskforce - clearly see the centre as an important step forward.

Ms Freeman said: I am very encouraged by the exemplary commitment that everyone involved here has shown to developing a service which puts the needs of the victim first.

“We want to encourage victims of rape or sexual assault to feel able to come forward and it is vital that they are able to access the right support when they need it.

“That’s why have launched a consultation to strengthen delivery of healthcare and forensic medical services so we increase our understanding of what is needed.”

Assistant Chief Constable, Gillian MacDonald, said the move was in tune with the Force’s aim to provide the highest levels of support, sensitivity and professionalism to victikms.”

NHS Forth Valley’s Chief Executive, Cathie Cowan, said: “It is the culmination of many months of detailed planning and consultation with a wide range of partners”.