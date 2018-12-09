A Kersiebank date with Santa Claus

Grangemouth’s Kersiebank Community Project has a free Christmas lunch with disco - and visit from Santa - at Dundas School in Oxgang Road on Friday, December 21.

However there are only limited spaces available for the event, which runs from 2pm to 4pm, so get in touch now if you have a child or children who would like to be there.

You can also pass on their ages (and children five and under must be accompanied), just in case there’s a little festive gift to pass on to them.

The number to call is 01324 508750.