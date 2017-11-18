A journey into Kinneil’s murky past

Bo’ness Hippodrome is the venue tomorrow for a unique chance to find about the latest research into the 16th and 17th century past of Kinneil House.

Archaeologists and historians have been working together, delving into documents and surveying the building, and can now shed more light on Kinneil than ever before.

The event starts at 10am, then later moves to the library upstairs for a snack lunch )9ncluded with ticket), followed by more discussions and questions.

The day ends at 3.30pm, and you can attend all or just part of the sessions.

The event is open to anyone, but small children need to be accompanied by an adult.

If you have special access requirements get in touch at info@kinneil.org.uk or call 01506 823714.