A great day for Bessie at 105

To get one birthday message from the Queen is a rare achievement, but one Stenhousemuir lady has just received a second – after celebrating her 105th birthday.

Elizabeth Laird, known to all as Bessie, was born in Stenhousemuir in 1912, and married husband James in 1936 before having two children, John and Enith.

These days she is a resident of Falkirk’s Summerford Care Home, where her family and the staff teamed up to lay on a birthday celebration worthy of the occasion.

Summerford social care worker Lydia O’Farrell said: “It was a great day. We always try to make birthdays a bit special, and she had a wonderful time.”

Bessie also received a special personal visit - and bouquet - from Depute Provost Ann Ritchie.