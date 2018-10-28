A fanfare for Falkirk from top brass quintet

One of the country’s top brass ensembles are in in Falkirk Town Hall on November 9, for a show featuring everything from showbiz classics to James MacMillan’s eclectic church music.

Performing just two days before the centenary of the armistice which ended the Great War, Pure Brass will also be playing a unique rendition of Barber’s classic Adagio for Strings.

It is possibly the best-known piece of orchestral music associated with the war - but this version is obviously arranged for brass.

The quintet consists of Iain Archibald and Andrew Connell Smith, trumpets; Christine Smith on horn, Christopher Mansfield playing trombone and Danielle Price on tuba.

The group was formed in 2006 at the Conservatoire in Glasgow, but now performs to critical acclaim throughout the UK.

They have played in venues as varied as St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney, St Martin in the Fields, London, and T in the Park. They have won awards including the RSAMD Governors’ Prize for Chamber music, the Mary Adams Award, and the Norman Cooper Prize at the Aberdeen International Youth Festival.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night, or by phoning 01324 506850.

Prices are £14, Concessions £12 and students £3.

The concert starts at 7.30 pm.